Tirupati: Scribes’ panel elicits views on Srivani Trust off-line tickets facility

Tirupati: The fact finding committee of media persons, set up to look into the allegations on Srivani Trust donations, on Monday studied the darshan linked donation facility including the issuing of off-line Srivani tickets for break darshan and interacted with the pilgrims to collect their views on the facility and complaints if any.



At the Srivani darshan off-line ticket issuing counter located at JEO office in Gokulam Rest House, the committee members checked the donation receipts of Rs 10,000 which entitles break darshan to payee and also Rs 500 towards break darshan fee.

The panel members interacted with various sections of the pilgrims from various states, who availed the tickets at the counter on the amount they tendered and the receipts given and also the accommodation facility provided against the donation and break darshan facility.

The committee later studied the Srivani darshan tickets issued at the Vaikuntam queue complex and the temple management arrangements being made for ticket holders to have a hassle-free darshan on par with the break darshan facility.

Tirupati Press Club president and the media committee chairman Jogireddy Bhaskar Reddy along with members G Sridhar, Adimulam Sekhar and Srinivasulu interacted with Sravani darshan ticket holders in the queue line and also with devotees in the shrine, eliciting their views on the facilities they availed and the contentment of the ticket holder and suggestions if any on fine tuning Srivani Trust darshan.

Bhaskar Reddy said the committee will also look into the allegations including the scope for misuse of trust funds meant for temple construction, the total deposits accrued through Srivani Trust darshan facility and temples constructed, temples under construction and temples proposed under Srivani Trust.