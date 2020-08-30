Tirupati: Sewer leakage in pilgrim city to be fixed soon

Tirupati: The year-long underground drainage (UDS) problem, which is irritating the city residents regularly, will be resolved on permanent basis shortly. Two days ago, a team of officials from Mumbai Municipal Corporation discussed with Municipal Corporation of Tirupati(MCT) Commissioner and MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy in this regard and explained to them through power point presentation how they are successful in implementing new techniques in addressing the UDS repairs and checking leakage of sewer in Mumbai city.

The MCT officials have decided to implement this technology in temple city as a pilot project in select two wards in next 15 days. Later, the Commissioner will take a decision on how to move to restore the total length of 250 km UDS pipelines in the temple city.

It may be noted that the MCT control room staff are receiving more than 10 complaints regarding UDS leakages and choking of plastic waste in storm drains. For this, two teams of public health workers are working regularly to clear UDS blockages and leakages.

Sometimes residents of concerned areas are bearing unbearable nauseating odour and suffering a lot with it. Though the civic body staff clearing UDS blockages at one place, repeatedly this problem has been persisting.

In fact, UDS maintenance staff is clearing silt without laying new drainage pipelines and checking the sewer leakage by installing side pipes to ease flow of drainage freely. And they are using drainage sucking advanced equipment in UDS maintenance.

In this regard, Commissioner P S Girisha said "We will implement Mumbai Corporation methods to clear all the UDS leakages and blockages as a pilot project in two selected wards. If those new practices yield good result, MCT would implement the same methods in rest of wards in the city."