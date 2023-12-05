Tirupati: SP inspects rain-affected areas

Tirupati: District SP P Parameshwar Reddy on Monday inspected Michaung cyclone affected areas, villages, towns and the banks of Swarnamukhi river, which was in full flow due to the heavy rains lashing out the district for the past two days.

The SP alerted the villagers to be alert as the cyclone rains will continue for a day or two. He also directed the police to co-ordinate with mandal officials in taking safety measures and to be prepared for any eventuality.

Along with ASP Kulasekhar, the SP visited Kobaka village in Yerpedu and Srikalahasti town and also Swarnamukhi river.

SP Parameshwar Reddy urged people living near the river to move to safer places keeping in view the Met officials’ warning of heavy rains due to Michaung cyclone moving towards Nellore coast. He wanted the people not to come out of the house, unless emergency. He called on the village youth to take up voluntary service in the rain-affected areas and help children, women and aged in shifting to shelters.

In case of any emergency, people told to dial 100 and 112 or WhatsApp number 80 999 99977.

District Collector K Venkatramana Reddy declared holiday for schools and colleges on Tuesday, as cyclone rains turned very severe in the district.

The district has been receiving heavy rains and recorded 1,226 cumulative rainfall at 8 am on Monday. Coastal mandals including Sullurpet and Thada received 13 cm rain, while Doravarisatram, Kota, Varadayapalem, Satyavedu, Buchi Naidu Kandriga, KVB Puram and Pichatoor received a rainfall of 5 to 9 cm.

Power supply was disrupted in villages in many mandals and trees were uprooted in some places including Gajulamandyam on Tirupati-Chennai national highway.

In a press release on Monday, CPM district secretary V Nagaraju urged the authorities to take relief measures on a war-footing in the cyclone affected areas. He lamented that people in rural areas were suffering without drinking water supply and low power. Reacting to CM Jagan Mohan Reddy announcing Rs 2 crore relief to the district, he said it was not sufficient as the damage caused by the rains was very severe.