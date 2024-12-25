Tirupati: SP seeks public cooperation to check crimes

Tirupati: Public cooperation will help the police to check crimes and enhance public safety, said Tirupati district SP L Subbarayudu. Speaking at an awareness programme on Tuesday, he said awareness among people would help in the prevention of crimes and cybercrimes.

He said daily more than a lakh people from various parts of the country visiting the city make policing a tough job. The government led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is keen on keeping the city as a safe pilgrim centre. He said the police on their part were according priority to law and order and public safety. He urged the shopkeepers, owners of commer cial establishments and shopping complexes to install CC cameras for multiple purposes including safety of customers and helping the police to get proofs or evidence in case of any thefts, property damage or any other unfortunate incidents.

The district police set up three teams for conducting awareness programmes for shopkeepers and also guiding them on improving public safety. The police also setup Help Line number 112/8099999976 to get more details and support for setting up CC cameras in their shops. DSP Venkatanarayana, CIs Rama Kishore, Ramakrishna, Mohan Raju, chamber of commerce president Vasu Devan, secretary Ayyappa and treasurer R S Rami Reddy were present.