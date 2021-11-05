Tirupati: Speeding car ploughs through vehicles after tyre-burst

Tirupati: A speeding car ploughed through parked vehicles on the wayside at Korlagunta on the busy Tirumala bypass road, terrorising people in the commercial locality in the city on Friday.

In all, nine two-wheelers parked on the roadside were damaged while three pedestrians injured and many narrowly escaped from the racing vehicle terrorising people in the crowded area near Leela Mahal junction.

The area is a commercial hub where many hotels, hospitals, shops, hardware shops, cement dealers and showrooms are located.

The incident happened around 4 pm when the road was buzzing with customers to shops, pedestrians and vehicular traffic including locals and pilgrims going to Tirumala.

According to traffic police, the driver of the new car yet to get registered, lost control after one of its tyres burst leading to the vehicle running over the parked two-wheelers, damaging nine vehicles before it came to a halt. What needs to be probed is how the tyre of a yet to be registered new car burst. Normally, such things do not happen.

The mishap disrupted the traffic on the narrow road while the curious public gathered around the car added more to the traffic jam. Traffic police who rushed to the spot cleared the traffic.

They found in the preliminary enquiry that the tyre burst coupled with overspeeding resulted in the mishap.

One of the injured, a 17-year-old youth who sustained fractures was shifted to Ruia hospital while two others received minor injuries.

Eye witnesses said luckily a family of four, including two children on a two-wheeler before an eatery narrowly escaped after the car hit their vehicle throwing them on the ground. A worker who was preparing food in the eatery also rushed out on seeing the car rummage through the bikes and coming in the direction of his shop. The police took the driver into custody and registered a case. People who were at the place heaved a sigh for no loss of life. Traffic DSP S Mallikarjuna said the accident happened due to tyre burst and in the same breath he said that much speed was not warranted on the part of the driver keeping in view the heavy traffic on the road.



Due to the works of the Srinivasa Sethu-elevated corridor going on in full swing, which meanders through the busy areas, including Korlagunta on the Tirumala bypass road, the road was narrowed down on both sides of the expressway making it difficult for people to move.