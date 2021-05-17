Tirupati: SPMVV hosts webinar on promoting women as entrepreneurs

Tirupati: Vice Chancellor of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) Prof D Jamuna outlined the vision and mission of the SPMVV – Campus synergy in the state and consistent progress in promoting women as entrepreneurs with the help of innovation ecosystem and three incubation centres.

She inaugurated the webinar on "ICT & Entrepreneurship education at Universities: Opportunities and Challenges for Women" held for two days. This was organised by UN-APCICT, SPMVV – WiFi, in association with Indo-American Chamber of Commerce on the eve of International girls in ICT day, a global initiative backed by international telecommunication Union.

Prof P Vijaya Lakshmi, Prof P Uma Maheswari Devi, Prof R Usha and Dr J Surya Kumar of SPMVV conducted the programme in which a panel discussion was also held.

The objective of the initiative was to empower and encourage girls to take up studies and careers in the field of communication and technology. Speaking on the occasion, Vijaya Sai Meka, Chairman IACC endorsed the importance of industry – academy interactions and ICT in the promotion of women entrepreneurs.

Prof Rama Bijapurkar of IIM, Ahmedabad in her keynote address stressed upon the importance of technical knowledge while entering the business. SPMVV Registrar Prof DM Mamatha, Kavitha Shenoi, Dr Ram Kumar Rudrabhatla, S Purnachandra Rao, Dr Sirisha Kasinadhuni, Nina Reddy and others also spoke on the occasion.