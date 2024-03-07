Tirupati: Srikalahasti MLA Biyyapu Madhusudan Reddy pins hopes on his own ‘Navaratnalu’ too

Tirupati : Srikalahasti MLA Biyyapu Madhusudan Reddy who is looking for his second electoral victory in the ensuing Assembly elections as he has chances of getting the party ticket again has already been on campaign mode. His daughter Pavithra Reddy was also active in the constituency and has been taking part in the campaign for him extensively.

He exudes confidence that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Navaratnalu will make a big difference in making people decide to whom they should vote. In line with that, he embraced his own winning mantra by coining nine special welfare schemes for the constituency and implemented them during his tenure in a bid to win the hearts of the people. Further, he spent Rs 68 crore from his personal funds for implementation of these schemes.

Speaking to The Hans India, the MLA said that the welfare schemes under ‘Navaratnalu’ have received a tremendous response during the past five years. Seeing it, he wanted to add localised welfare endeavours which also became an instant success. “This success has reinforced my belief in securing another term as the people's representative from this important constituency,” he said. He first drew the attention of everyone by conceptualising ‘Jagananna Navaratnala Nilayam’, the first-of-its-kind structure in the state wherein he exhibited the flagship Navaratnalu schemes in a novel way. The idea behind this temple was to make it a museum showcasing the government’s prestigious welfare schemes with which more than five crore people were benefitting, he explained.

Madhusudan Reddy said that he has provided pushcarts and helped in establishing petty shops for over 4,000 families in the constituency. Additionally, support has been extended to skilled labourers, masons, carpenters and Kalamkari artists by distributing equipment to them to enhance their professions. Furthermore, various individuals with disabilities, including senior citizens, specially-abled individuals and accident victims, have benefited from the distribution of wheelchairs, prosthetics, hearing aids, and vision support tools.

He also took steps to supply water from the Telugu Ganga project through canal networks and providing motors and pump-sets to over 12,000 acre farmland in the Srikalahasti constituency. Additionally, around 1,000 students from BPL families benefit from cost-free education at corporate schools each year, while discounted or free medical treatment is extended to the economically disadvantaged at corporate hospitals.

Further, he was instrumental in establishing ‘Kailasa Mukthi Damam’, a modern Hindu cemetery, and offering Rs 10,000 monetary assistance to below poverty line families to cover cremation and burial expenses.

Support was also extended to underprivileged brides and grooms from the Muslim community through a marriage gift scheme involving the donation of a television, cot, and iron cupboard. Similarly, Hindu couples receive gold Mangalsutras and Rs.10000 as a gesture of suppot. “I am quite confident that all my good work along with a combination of existing welfare programmes will ensure my re-election beyond any doubts,” Reddy expressed optimism.