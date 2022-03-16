Tirupati station chosen for 'One station - One product' concept

Tirupati: The pilgrim city railway station earned another distinction as it became the first station on South Central Railway (SCR) for implementing the 'One station One product' concept announced by the Union government in the 2022-23 budget.

The main objective of the concept is to make each railway station a promotional hub and showcase destination for a local product, thereby giving a major boost to local industries.

It ensures enhanced livelihood and welfare of local artisans, potters, weavers/handloom weavers, tribals etc. Under the initiative, the selected stations will act as a marketing channel in the form of an earmarked stall through which the local product distinct to the particular area will be sold.

The railway board wanted to identify one station on each zonal railway for implementation of this concept initially as a pilot project for a period of 15 days. Accordingly, SCR chose Tirupati station where the concept will be implemented on pilot basis for a period of 15 days from March 25.

Under the concept, earmarked space will be provided at the station platforms for setting up of stalls for marketing and promotion of local food items, handicrafts etc., Based on the response for the pilot project it may be further improvised and extended to many other stations to promote indigenous local products.

This station has become the obvious choice for implementation of the novel concept as it is the nearest alighting point to reach Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala. It attracts passengers from all parts of the nation regularly. Importantly, the surrounding areas of the station are famous for Kalamkari art and textiles. As such, the station will promote these products besides showcasing multiple products if they are indigenous to that area.

Senior Divisional Manager, Guntakal, B Prashanth Kumar explained that the stalls will be allotted on payment of nominal registration fee of Rs 500 for 15 days. Temporary stall structures would be erected by the Railways and sufficient water and electricity connection will be provided for the pilot project free of cost. Sales to transit passengers while in train will also be allowed in identified trains. As part of Digital India concept, payments in digital mode will be encouraged in these stalls.

The identification of artisans, weavers and others would be done through local Self-Help Groups (SHG), NGOs etc., and interested parties may also submit their applications to Sr Divisional Commercial Manager, Guntakal with their product details. In case a large number of applications are received, allotment will be done through Open lottery/ Public draw system only.