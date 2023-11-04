Tirupati: Stringent action if gender tests are held, warns Collector K Venkataramana Reddy

Tirupati : District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy directed the officials to conduct fool proof inspections on those applied for setting up of ultrasound scanning centres.

Speaking at the district-level advisory committee meeting on the implementation of Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act-1994, here on Friday, the Collector warned that serious action will be taken, if any diagnostic centre violates the norms. There should be no gender discrimination and both male and female should be treated equally. Scanning equipment should be used only to evaluate the foetus condition and mother’s health but not for determining the gender. Due to gender discrimination, male, female ratio is having huge difference, he pointed out.

The Collector said that those, who indulge in sex determination tests, are liable for a penalty of Rs 50,000 and imprisonment of three years. Further, registrations of such scanning centres should be cancelled and criminal proceedings should be initiated. He asked the officials to conduct sting, decoy operations and surprise checks on suspected scanning centres and take stringent action on the managements. Awareness should be created among people on PCPNDT Act.

DM&HO Dr U Sreehari informed that they have been monitoring the scanning centres regularly and awareness programmes are also held on male and female sex ratio. DSP Katamaraju, district immunisation officer Dr Santha Kumari, legal advisor Indrani, gynaecologist Dr Madhavi, DPMO Dr Srinivas and others attended the meeting.