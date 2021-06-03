Tirupati: Students going abroad to get vaccination

Tirupati: In a major relief to the youth who are looking to go abroad for studies or employment, the state government has initiated priority vaccination for them on showing valid proofs. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken the decision a couple of days back to vaccinate those desirous of going abroad on academic or job pursuits on priority basis which several other states have already started.

The commissioner of medical and health department issued a circular on June 1 asking collectors, district medical and health officers and district immunisation officers (DIOs) to take steps in this direction. Persons in the age group of 18-44 years can go for vaccination by submitting the necessary documents like Visa. The Covid vaccination centre manager will verify the documents before vaccinating them.

Several students have already got admission confirmations from various universities in the USA and other countries. As the courses will commence there in August, students were planning to leave by the end of July. Till now, they were in a state of dilemma about the vaccination. They are now hailing the decision saying that they were relieved of their tensions in this regard.

However, a student commented that the AP government has not made any announcement on reducing the gap between the two doses of Covishield though some states like Karnataka have already reduced the gap allowing the second dose even before completing six weeks.

Following the government's decision, Chittoor district collector M Hari Narayanan reviewed the vaccination programme with joint collector (welfare) N Rajasekhar, DIO Dr C Hanumantha Rao and other officials. It was decided to vaccinate those in the age group of 18-44 years from June 3 at three centres in the district.

Those planning to go abroad for studies or employment have to show their visa, passport and other necessary documents to the Covid vaccination centre manager and can get vaccinated at any one of the three centres – UPHC, Satyanarayana Puram, Chittoor or UPHC, Bairagipatteda, Tirupati or PP Unit, government district hospital, Madanapalle.

It may be noted that a total of 9,15,064 doses were given so far in Chittoor district out of which 6,89,131 doses are given as first dose and the remaining second dose. The vaccination drive has gathered momentum here during the past 20 days as the officials have conducted special drives.