Tirupati: SV University ranks at 1,201-1,500 in Times Higher Education rankings

Tirupati : Sri Venkateswara University was ranked 1201-1500 in Times Higher Education World University Rankings-2024. The Times Higher Education World University Rankings are the only global performance tables that judge research-intensive universities across all their core missions: teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.

The Rankings moved from 13 to 18 carefully calibrated performance indicators to provide the most comprehensive and balanced comparisons, trusted by students, academics, university leaders, industry and governments. They include 1,904 universities across 108 countries and regions.

This year’s ranking analysed more than 134 million citations across 16.5 million research publications and included survey responses from 68,402 scholars globally. Overall, they collected 4,11,789 data points from more than 2,673 institutions that submitted data.

The performance indicators are still grouped into five areas, although the names of these have been tweaked: Teaching (the learning environment); Research environment (volume, income and reputation); Research quality (citation impact, research strength, research excellence and research influence); International outlook (staff, students and research) and Industry (income and patents).

Vice-Chancellor Prof K Raja Reddy shared his happiness by announcing that Sri Venkateswara University secured a rank of 1201-1500 in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings. SVU Got 36.8 in Teaching, 11.3 in Research Environment, 23.6 in Research Quality, 20.9 in Industry, 31.5 in International Outlook. In light of several academic achievements made during the past few months by the University with the cooperation of the academic, research and non-teaching staff all these Rankings and achievements have become possible.