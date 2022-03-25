Tirupati: Technology revolutionising dairy industry, says VC Prof Padmanabha Reddy

Tirupati: Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University (SVVU) Vice Chancellor Prof Padmanabha Reddy said the diary technology courses offered by the varsity have tremendous job opportunities apart from paving way for business entrepreneurs to set up their units.

Indian Dairy Association of AP local chapter and Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University (SVVU)'s Dairy Technology Department jointly organised a national seminar on 'Energy Efficiency Improvement and Cost Saving Opportunities for the Dairy and Food Processing Industry' at SVVU here on Thursday.

The VC, who attended as chief guest, said the students with apt skills will have numerous job opportunities in dairy technology to shape their future bright.

He said the state occupied fifth place and Chittoor district bagged first place in milk production in the country. IIT (Tirupati) Prof K S M S Raghava Rao sought the students to bring revolutionary changes in dairy sector with new innovations and opined that there was a great need to set up processing points, incubation centres, nutrition quality assessment centres in the country.

Indian Dairy Association(IDA) South Zone chairman CP Charles sought the dairy and food processing industries to make efforts for increasing production by reducing investments using latest technology machines. Earlier, the speakers released a souvenir of IDA in the seminar.