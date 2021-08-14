Tirupati: Telugu, Sanskrit should be developed together

Tirupati: The chairperson of AP Telugu & Sanskrit Academy Dr N Lakshmi Parvathi has made it clear that Telugu and Sanskrit are inseparable and both should be developed together.

To protect Telugu language further, the academy was set up along with Sanskrit, she said. Lakshmi Parvathi delivered the keynote address at the 'Bhasha Chaitanya Sadassu' held at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam on Friday. It was organised by the Telugu studies department of the University.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Lakshmi Parvathi said that mother tongue is being ignored in our ranking based education system. By making Telugu as a compulsory language only everyone will be able to learn it. Towards protecting Telugu language everyone should make a determined move and propagate the importance being given by the government.

City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy in his address underlined that everyone should be fond of their mother tongue Telugu and protect it. "We should learn from our neighbouring State where the people love their mother tongue. The English language was only limited to England about 400 years ago. But it is now being used in 250 countries. Though there are 13 crore people in the world who can speak Telugu language and it occupies next place only to Hindi, the number of people using this language is gradually coming down which is of concern," he maintained.

Though the language has around 7,000 words, the people have been using only about 150 words in their expression which is dangerous. The lack of urge to learn the language was the main reason for the backwardness of the language. And, for this reason, getting ancient language status to Telugu had become a tough one.

Dr K Jithendra Babu, Dr V Krishna Veni, Dr D Nallanna, Dr JB Chakravarthy and A Malleswara Rao also spoke on the occasion. SPMVV Vice-Chancellor Prof D Jamuna has congratulated the organisers on the occasion. Rector Prof D Sarada presided over the meeting. Telugu studies department head Prof K Madhu Jyothi explained the background of organising the programme. Dr Y Subhashini, Dr D Yuvasri, Dr B Lakshmi Priya and other faculty members participated.