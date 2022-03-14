Tirupati: Tenders of paediatric hospital submitted to judicial preview panel

Tirupati: TTD Board has decided to undertake the construction of Paediatric super specialty hospital in TTD's 6.25 acre site on the premises of SVIMS in the temple city of Tirupati.

TTD has submitted the tender documents pertaining to the Rs 230 crore hospital project to the judicial preview commission for clearance.

The panel is aimed to ensure transparency in the tendering process by examining the suggestions and objections from public received through the Judicial Preview Commission website or TTD website before granting permission.

All documents pertaining to the said project were uploaded on the website https://judicial review.ap.gov.in and www.tirumala.org on March 14 (Monday).