Tirupati to host IMA AMS NATCON 2021 from today

Tirupati: Academy of Medical Specialities (AMS) of Indian Medical Association (IMA) will be organising its annual national conference of 'IMA AMS NATCON 2021' in Tirupati on December 19 and 20. Disclosing the details to the media here on Saturday, the organising Chairman Dr D Shreehari Rao, Chairperson of IMA AMS AP State Dr P Krishna Prasanthi and IMA Scientific Coordinator Dr Sipai Subramanyam said that about 500 specialist doctors and super specialists will participate in it physically and virtually.

IMA national President Dr Jayalal, President elect Dr Sahajanand Prasad Singh, Secretary Dr Jayesh M Lele, Dr Sanjeev Singh Yadav, Dr Kethan Desai, Dr Samaram, Dr Rajan Sarma, Dr Veda Prakash Mishra and IMA Tirupati branch leaders will take part in the meeting. Tirupati will be hosting the event for the first time in which academic session, governing council meeting, keynote address and other programmes will be held.

Photo: IMA AMS NATCON organising Chairman Dr D Shreehari Rao addressing the media in Tirupati on Saturday. Dr P Krishna Prasanthi, Dr Sipai Subramanyam and others are also seen.