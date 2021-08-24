Tirupati: TTD to launch sale of Agarbathis in Sept first week

Tirupati: The TTD will commence the sale of Agarbattis made from used flower garlands of TTD temples by the first week of September, said TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy.

Addressing a review meeting on the activities of SV Gosamrakshana Sala and Ayurveda College with the respective officials at his chambers at the TTD administrative building here on Monday, the TTD EO said that the agarbattis (incense sticks) would be made available at seven places including the laddu counters, coconut counters and Goshala at Tirumala, Sri Padmavati temple at Tiruchanoor, Sri Govindaraja Swamy Temple, Vishnu Nivasam and Srinivasam in Tirupati for sale.

The TTD has commenced the manufacturing of agarbattis in Tirupati in collaboration with Bangalore-based Darshan International Limited, he said adding that the TTD has also tied up with Coimbatore-based M/s Ashirwad company for the production of 15 types of Panchagavya products for sale to promote products based on cow products.

He directed the officials to finalise the terms and conditions of the deal and also to complete all civil and electrical works in the DPW stores where the Panchagavya product production unit would be located in Tirupati.

TTD EO also reviewed the licensing, packing and marketing of the Panchagavya products, giving final touches to start the production after the agreement is inked with the private firm.

The Panchagavya products: The TTD is readying to market 15 varieties include Divya Mangala- Dhoop churnam, agarbatti, Sambhrani cups, Dhoop sticks, Dhoop cones, Aishwarya-Vibhuti, Parimala- Herbal Tooth Powder, Face pack, Soap, Shampoo, Sanjivini- Nasal drops, Go-thirtha- Go Ark, Pavani-Herbal floor cleaner, Gopala- cow dung cake and cow dung balls etc.

Financial Advisor and chief accounts officer (FA&CAO)i O Balaji, chief engineer Nageswara Rao, SV Dairy farm Director Dr Harnath Reddy, Ayurveda college Principal Dr Murali Krishna were present.