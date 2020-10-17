Tirupati: Webinar on Innovation, start-up policy held in SPMVV

Tirupati: Institutional Innovation Council of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV), Tirupati, has organised a webinar on 'Innovation, Startup Policy and Grant Proposal Writing' on Saturday. Prof P Umamaheswari Devi, Head, Department of Applied Microbiology & IQAC Director and Prof S Jyothi, Head, Department of Computer Science, Vice-President of IIC, SPMVV acted as resource persons. In the first session, Prof Umamaheswari devi has explained about the nuances of proposal for grant writing starting with the basic idea of innovation and discussed thrust areas, innovation funnel and selection mechanism.

She also highlighted the schemes funding startups, MSMEs promoting innovation and entrepreneurship.

Her presentation stood as a key attraction by the success stories of various innovators. In another session, Prof S Jyothi emphasised on the highlights of Innovation startup policy and its benefits for the student and faculty community.