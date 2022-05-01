Trust Board resolves 3 pending issues of locals at Tirumala

Tirumala: In a significant development, the TTD Trust Board which met at Annamaiah Bhavan at Tirumala on Saturday has resolved three major long pending issues of Tirumala residents.

The three issues will benefit 2,264 families. The TTD allotted 1,070 houses to the displaced persons of Balaji Nagar following the Master Plan implementation for development of Tirumala.

Many of them sold the houses while in other cases, successors were enjoying the houses but the houses were still in the name of the persons for whom they were originally allotted, creating a lot of problems to the successors and also those who purchased the houses.

Putting an end to the long pending issue, the Trust Board on Saturday decided to transfer the rights over the houses to the successors or their family members and to those who purchased the houses from the original allottees.

The TTD also decided to provide licences to those currently running shops and hawkers i.e. to those who are actually carrying out the business. It has also taken a decision to extend the lease period for shops which were earlier allotted through tenders. As many as 2,264 families derive benefit following the three decisions taken by the Trust Board.

It may be noted here that the MLA Karunakar Reddy at the time of elections assured the locals to take up the three issues and resolve it.

Thanks to his sustained efforts, the board finally accepted his three demands for the benefit of the local people at Tirumala.

It is needless to say that the locals in one voice hailed the MLA for positively resolving their long pending issues.