TTD electric bus which went missing in Tirumala found in Naidupeta

Tirumala: The TTD free bus Srivari Electric busSrivari Electric bus for free transport of pilgrims in Tirumala which went missing was found in Naidupeta, 90 km away on Sunday.

The driver as usual went to the charging point at GNC on the hills where the bus was stationed last night for recharge, at 3 a.m today and was shocked at not finding the electric bus. After searching for the bus along with other employees, he reported the missing of the bus to the concerned officer who promptly reported it to the police.

After a frantic search in Tirumala, a complaint was lodged in Tirumala 2 town police station who registered a case on the missing of the electric bus no. AP 39 UP 2757.

Police sent an alert to all the districts leading to Naidupeta police fining the electric abandoned in the town much to the relief of TTD authorities.

Investigation is on to find out the hijacker who took the bus f Tirumala and abandoned it later in a town in Tirupati district away from Tirumala.

The incident in high security Tirumala at the timee of Brahmotsavam involving more than a strong contingent of 4000 police personnel created flutters.