TTD enhances pilgrim services during annual festival

Tirumala: The TTD has enhanced the pilgrim services for annual Brahmotsavams this year when compared to previous years. This was disclosed by TTD EO J Syamala Rao at a media conference here.

The EO said on behalf of the State government, the Chief Minister presented silk clothes to the presiding deity at Tirumala on October 4, on the first day of Srivari Brahmotsavam and appreciated the arrangements made by the TTD for the convenience of devotees.

He inaugurated the newly-constructed Vakulamata kitchen at a cost of Rs 13.45 crore and located behind the Panchajanyam Rest House.

During that time, he suggested to all the officials of TTD to ensure that the devotees get satisfactory darshan during Vahana sevas. "Devotees are our prime guests and service to devotees is service to divinity. Behave in a polite manner with the devotees and give them a memorable experience of Tirumala visit,” the Chief Minister told the TTD officials.

The EO said that following the advise of the Chief Minister, comfortable darshan was provided to devotees during the Vahana Sevas in the annual festival when compared to previous years. Annaprasadams, laddu prasadams, accommodation, transportation, tonsure facility and other services were provided to the devotees without any inconvenience during this year’s Brahmotsavam. As many as 15 lakh devotees had darshan of Vahana Sevas this year, of these 3.5 lakh devotees came to the hill to witness the Garuda Seva alone. While 5.5 lakh devotees had darshan of the Lord during the Brahmotsavam in 2023, this year the number of devotees has gone up to 6 lakh (during a period

of eight days).

Over 26 lakh devotees were served Annaprasadam this year when compared to 16 lakh devotees last year. In 2023, Pongal was served to 86,000 devotees while this year to 2.47 lakh.

Similarly Upma was served to 6.66 lakh devotees this year as against 3.44 lakh last year while 9.35 lakh beverages were served this year against 6 lakh last year.

Snacks were served to 1.94 lakh this year against 50,000 last year.

The Hundi collection stood at Rs 26 crore this year as against Rs 24 crore during last year, the number of tonsures stood at 2 lakh last year while it has gone up to 2.6 lakh this year.

On the day of Garuda Seva, APSRTC buses made 2,800 trips to transport devotees as against 2,400 trips

last year.