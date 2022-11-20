TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy Inaugurates garden exhibition

Tirupati: As part of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavams of Sri Padmavathi Ammavari temple in Tiruchanur which commenced on Sunday, TTD Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy inaugurated the Garden exhibition.

Speaking on the occasion, the EO said the expo setup by the TTD Garden wing, has episodes from Krita, Treta, Dwapara and Kaliyugas and other famous contexts from various epics of Hindu Sanatana Dharma. He said the devotees, who come to witness the Vahana sevas, should also pay a visit to the Garden expo.

The settings include the renowned episode of 'Ksheera Sagara Madhanam' wherein Goddess Sri Lakshmi Devi emerges while churning the milk ocean by deities and demons using Mandara Mount as churner and Vasuki serpent as rope, Lord Sri Maha Vishnu in Kurmavatara, killing of Tataki by Sri Rama Lakshmana under the instructions of Sage Viswamitra, Surpanakha Garvabhangam, killing of demon Trunavrita by Sri Krishna, Bhimasena killing Duryodhana, Tallapaka Annamacharya offering his literary works to Sri Venkateswara, Gomata in sand art and many more interesting dioramas.

Apart from this, the artistic works mandapams, elephants, ratham, Goddess Sri Mahalakshmi of Kolhapur with vegetables, roses, petronia, salvia, begonia, chrysanthemum etc., stood as special attractions. The expo by SV Ayurvedic college and Pyramid Spiritual Society expo on meditation also enhanced the glory of the exhibition. JEO Veerabrahmam, DyEO Lokanatham, Garden Deputy Director Srinivasulu and devotees participated.