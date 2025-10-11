TTD EO call for teamwork for success of upcoming festivals

Tirumala: TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal stated that with the same spirit and teamwork that made the recent Sri Venkateswara Swamy Brahmotsavam in Tirumala a grand success, the upcoming Sri Padmavathi Ammavari Brahmotsavams, Vaikuntha Ekadasi, and Rathasapthami celebrations should also be conducted successfully.

At a review meeting held at Mahaati Auditorium, Tirupati, he expressed satisfaction over the positive atmosphere and devotees’ happiness during the Brahmotsavams.

He appreciated the coordination among TTD, district administration, police, and staff, as well as Srivari Sevaks, media, and devotees.

He mentioned that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu gave valuable suggestions during his visit and that all departments worked with dedication despite multiple major events coinciding.

The EO praised the arrangements for Annaprasadam, sanitation, lighting, floral decorations, transportation, and traffic management, saying all were executed with sincerity.

He instructed officials to prepare a real-time feedback and command-control system with CCTV integration for future events. Additional EO C.H. Venkayya Chowdary said that the planning for the festival began three months in advance, and continuous reviews were held to ensure smooth arrangements.

JEO V Veerabrahmam emphasised the teamwork among departments and the effective distribution of food, water, and milk to devotees in queue lines. District SP L Subbarayudu highlighted the effective crowd management, use of technology, and geo-tag systems for children and senior citizens, ensuring no parking or security issues.

TTD CVSO K V Muralikrishna said that the Chief Minister praised TTD’s arrangements and noted that despite 40,000 more devotees attending this year, all went smoothly. He urged everyone to continue working vigilantly for future festivals. The meeting concluded with appreciation for all departments, staff, and volunteers.