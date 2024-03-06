TTD EO reviews arrangements for ensuing summer vacation

Tirumala: TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy held the co-ordination meeting with the heads and senior officers of various departments at Annamayya Bhavanat Tirumala on Tuesday evening.

He reviewed the arrangements to be made for the ensuing summer vacation pilgrim rush which will last till July.

As a part of it, he directed the officials concerned to apply white-cool-cem paint at usual places at Tirumala, Srivari Seva Sadan and Akkagarla Gudi on First Ghat Road, once in a week during entire summer.

He also instructed to ensure proper power supply without causing any inconvenience to the visiting pilgrims and the administration during the summer.

Besides he directed temple officials to keep sufficient buffer stock of laddus to cater to the needs of the pilgrims during summer season and instructed medical officials to keep sufficient stock of ORS sachets as a preventive measure for the sake of pilgrim public.

Tumburu Theertham: He also reviewed the arrangements for Tumburu Theertham which is scheduled on March 25.

As the torrent festival falls in the peak summer, he instructed the concerned to take measures to protect the health of pilgrims and ensure their security. “Give wide publicity that physically fit pilgrims who are aged up to 60 years alone will be allowed to trek the path. And also, pilgrims who are obese, suffer from heart ailments, asthma, other chronic diseases will not be allowed in view of their health safety,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, as the torrent fete falls on March 25, the devotees will be allowed from 5 am of March 24 till 3 pm on the same day. And again from 5 am of March 25 till 11 am on the same day.

Food and water distribution will be made by deploying sufficient number of Srivari Sevaks. Deployment of forest, vigilance personnel for the safety of trekking devotees all through the path, keeping ready medical teams and ambulance services, other safety measures have also been discussed in detail.

The EO also reviewed on the progress of other development works at Tirumala and instructed the concerned to complete the repair works in rest houses if any on time, in view of ensuing summer rush.

SVBC CEO Shanmukh Kumar, CE Nageswara Rao, SE2 Jagadeeshwar Reddy, other HoDs and senior officers were also present.