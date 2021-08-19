TTD eyes eco-friendly products with help of Dry Flower Technology

Tirupati: As part of its continued eco-friendly efforts, the TTD is keen on introducing Dry Flower Technology to produce decorative products and ornamental materials required for its needs.

A meeting was held by TTD EO KS Jawahar Reddy on Wednesday at his chambers at the TTD Administrative Building in Tirupati along with JEO Sada Bhargavi and VC of Dr YSR Horticultural University of West Godavari Janakiram, Director of Extension (University) Srinivas and VC of SV Veterinary University Padmanabha Reddy.

The EO said, "Dry Flower Technology is a form of artistic expression that was very popular during the Victorian period and has once again gained popularity.

As the products out of this technology are globally accepted as natural, eco-friendly, long lasting and inexpensive, we wanted to make use of the technology in designing bouquets, paperweights, laminated photos etc.

If the Horticultural University comes forward to share its expertise in making the products, we are ready to allocate land in Tirupati to set up a Centre with required machinery, research station and other infrastructure for initial five years and later the centre can be handed over to TTD," the EO said.

The Vice-Chancellor of Dr YSR Horticultural University, Dr Janakiram said, "Already tea out of Marigold, hibiscus, lillies, roses, lemon grass, soaps, bodycare products, facial creams, masks, spray etc. Are being prepared and marketed by the University locally.

'We are also giving special training exclusively in preparing these products in our varsity," he maintained.

CE Nageswara Rao, Garden Deputy Director Srinivasulu and DFO Chandrasekhar were also present.