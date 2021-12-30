TTD may come under CAG from next year: Swamy

Tirupati: BJP Rajya Sabha member Dr Subramanian Swamy said that he had taken up a defamation case of Rs 100 crore against a vernacular daily on the request of TTD which its standing counsel Sathya Sabarval will argue in the court.

Speaking to the media at the court complex here on Wednesday, he said that cases under Section 153 A and 29 A of the hate speech law would be filed against the daily for posting a false story that the picture of Jesus Christ was used on TTD website.

He made it clear that whenever such false propaganda is spread on Hindu temples, legal action will be taken up by him. A defamation suit was filed against the daily which published "fake news" and they should apologise for writing such "despicable" news items. TTD has already paid a stamp duty of Rs 1cCrore towards this. Even after 90 days of filing the case, concerned publication had not filed any counter, he pointed out.

He recalled that the daily against which the case was filed, had carried a front-page story that the TTD board displayed on its website a picture of Jesus which led to unrest among Hindus. Swamy opined that TTD needs autonomy for which he has been fighting for a long time and felt that TTD may go under the purview of Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) from next year. He also said that he was against the 'hereditary priesthood'.