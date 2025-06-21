TTD refutes Bhumana's allegations on temple practices

Tirupati: Reacting sharply to allegations made by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) former chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy on Friday, the TTD issued a firm denial, stating that his accusations were completely false and lacked any factual basis.

In a strongly worded statement, the TTD condemned Karunakar Reddy;s remarks, terming them as an unjustified attempt to tarnish the reputation of the revered religious institution.

Addressing allegations related to Vedic traditions, the TTD clarified that far from diminishing the role of Vedic recitation in the temple, the institution has, over the past year, taken multiple steps to enhance and stabilise these practices. “It is completely untrue to say that there is any attempt to undermine generations of Vedic recitation,” the statement read. The TTD highlighted that the divine chant ‘Om Namo Venkatesaya’ has been prominently broadcast across the temple premises, including footpaths, queue lines, and service areas.

Countering claims that temple priests were not being treated with respect, the TTD reaffirmed its commitment to the welfare of priests and Vedic students, stating that several initiatives were underway to enhance their physical and mental wellbeing.

Responding to accusations about notices issued to various religious mutts in Tirumala, the TTD clarified that such actions were purely in line with court directives. Specific notices were served only to those institutions, including Visakha Sharada Peetham, that had encroached upon land beyond their allotted areas.

The TTD further pointed to reforms undertaken over the past year aimed at streamlining darshan services and enhancing the pilgrim experience. These included scientific queue management, the addition of 22 food counters, and the distribution of free Annaprasadam, beverages, and snacks. Notably, the institution is also working towards implementing Artificial Intelligence-based darshan management systems.

On the issue of transparency, especially following the 2023 Parakamani scandal, the TTD emphasised that a Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) and an armoured security system were now in place to restore trust. Under this everyone entering Parakamani will have to undergo security checks and thorough scrutiny.

“With over 90 per cent of devotees expressing satisfaction through multiple feedback channels, it is inappropriate for a former Chairman to level false charges,” the TTD said, urging public figures to verify facts before making allegations.