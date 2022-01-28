TTD releases Special Darshan tickets for February, Sarvadarshan tokens from tomorrow

The TTD has released Tirumala Darshan tickets online for the month of February while the Sarvadarshan tokens will be available on Saturday (January 29) at 9am. The special darshan tickets of Rs 300 are being issued today at the rate of 12,000 per day and Sarvadarshan tickets are being issued online at a rate of 10,000 per day.



Meanwhile, TTD has revealed that it is releasing limited number of darshan tickets in the wake of the Corona outbreak. However, TTD said that tickets can only be obtained on the official website. It made it clear that the devotees who come to darshan must abide by the rules of the corona.

A limited number of tickets were released last month and they have been sold in less time. Despite expecting more tickets to be issued this time around, it has released a limited number of tickets due to corona cases.