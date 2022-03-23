TTD to issue Arjitha seva tickets through lucky dip from April 1

Tirumala: TTD is organising electronic lucky dips for issuing arjitha seva tickets from April 1 onwards.

As part of it, TTD has already commenced issuing online arjitha seva tickets for months of April, May and June on March 20.

As in the past TTD conducted electronic lucky dips for allotment of Arjit seva tickets offline a day before to devotees at the CRO office.

If devotees register their names from morning to evening on the prior day, Arjita's seva tickets will be issued offline on electronic lucky dips.

Similarly, Anga Pradakshina tokens will also be issued at PAC-1 from April 1.