TTD to produce more Ayurvedic products: JEO

TTD is contemplating to bring out more Ayurvedic products (medicines) in its production centre at Narasingapuram pharmacy near Chandragiri, said JEO for Health and Education Sada Bhargavi. During a review meeting held at SPRH Tirupati on Thursday, the JEO said to strengthen the pharmacy, three industrial sheds have been constructed and they will be opened soon to increase medicines production.





She also directed the engineering department to complete all the pending works in Srinivasa Pharmacy and set a deadline as March 15. She also said 75 per cent of machinery for Ayurvedic products production, involving a cost of Rs 3.50 crore, were already installed while the remaining will also be set up soon for increasing production of medicines. In this connection, the JEO said the Ministry of Ayush has given permission to 314 pharma products against which 60 have already been in production in Srinivasa Pharmacy and plans are afoot to increase





the number products in the approved list substantially. It may be noted here that the Ayurveda production centre is mainly catering to the needs of TTD Ayurvedic hospital attached to SV Ayurvedic College run by TTD. Daily about 550 patients are treated in the ayurvedic hospital including 450 as outpatients and the remaining as inpatients. DFO Srinivas, Pharmacy in-charge Dr Narappa Reddy and Ayurvedic Hospital Superintendent Dr Renu Dixit were present.



