TTD to provide mangalsutras this was to promote sanatana dharma and also check conversions- TTD chairman

TIRUMALA: As a part of its noble mission of taking forward the Sanatana Hindu Dharma Prachara, the TTD Trust Board under the Chairmanship of Bhumana Karunakara Reddy has decided to make mangalsutras weighing 5gms and 10gms and sell them to the devotees, an actual cost. speaking to media persons along with TTD EO Dharma Reddy , after the TTD trust board meeting in Tirumala on Monday TTD chairman said the mangalsutra s will be placed at the foot of the Moola Virat ( presiding Deity) in Tirumala temple before made available to the devotees on no loss no profit basis.

The Hindu Marriage system is known for its sanctity and chastity and the Hindu women strongly believes in the great bond of marital system further, the chairman said wearing the mangalsutra that where placed in the foot of the Lord, make the women keep their moorings intact with our Sanatan Dharma which she belongs. This inturn prevent them from any conversion. "During my previous term as TTD Trust board chief, I have performed 32thousand marriages to poor couples through the unique Kalyanamastu programme and none of them were converted to other religion in the last 17years. By introducing the sale of Mangalasutram which have the blessings of Sri Venkateswara Swamy, it will help them to further stregthen their bond and lead a blissful married life. These Mangalasutrams will be prepared in 5 grams and 10 grams on cost-to-cost basis in four or five designs. Along with these, it has also been decided to make Lakshmi kasulu too", the Chairman added.