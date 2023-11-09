Live
Just In
TTD to release Rs. 300 special entry darshans for Vykunta Dwara darshan tomorrow online
Highlights
TTD is scheduled to release the special entry darshan tickets for Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan from 23rd December to 1st January and accomodation quota on 10th November online.
TTD is scheduled to release the special entry darshan tickets for Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan from 23rd December to 1st January and accomodation quota on 10th November online. TTD will release special entrance darshan tickets of Rs. 300 rupees at 10 am to a tune of 2.25 lakh tickets for ten days at a rate of 22500 per day.
The TTD also announced that Srivani darshan tickets will be released at 3 pm with 20,000 tickets at the rate of 2000 per day followed by releas of tokens for accomodation quota at 5 pm.
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has announced 4.25 lakh timeslot Sarva Darshan tickets for Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan on December 22 and asked the devotees to take advantage of this opportunity.
