TTD to resume free food in PACs, queue complex

Tirupati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam EO K S Jawahar Reddy has instructed the officials to resume free meals distribution in various areas in Tirumala hill shrine.

It may be noted that almost a year ago due to Covid-19 pandemic TTD had stopped the free meals distribution in pilgrims amenities complexes and queue complexes following the government Covid guidelines.

From that onwards even after resuming the darshan, TTD has been providing free meals only at Tarigonda Vengamamba Annadana Choultry.

Now, as the government totally relaxed the restrictions following this TTD has also increased the devotees' number for allowing darshan.

As of now TTD is allowing around 50,000 devotees in various slots including VIP Break and general darshan.

Hence devotees were staying across the hill shrine at various guest houses and pilgrim amenities complexes.

In view of that TTD EO KS Jawahar Reddy ordered to resume the free meals distribution service at PACs and other open areas nearest to the devotees staying at rest houses and cottages.

On Thursday, the EO held a review meeting with TTD higher officials over Annadanam trust activities. In the meeting, the officials explained the SV Annadanam trust activities, receiving of funds and expenditure as well as day to day free meals distribution activities through power point presentation. And informed the EO over TTD service activity during the Covid-19 pandemic how the TTD extended its big hand by distributing the free meals to lakhs of people in Tirupati, Chandragiri and Srikalahasti constituencies.

However, after 10 months TTD is going to resume free meals distribution at Rambagicha bus stand, PACs and in Tiruchanur.

In the high-level official review meeting, TTD Chief Security and Vigilance Officer Gopinath Jetti and Annadanam deputy executive officer Nagaraju, catering officer G L N Sastri and other officials took part.