TTD women staff to celebrate Women's Day on March 8

In connection with the International Women's Day on March 8, TTD women employees will celebrate the fete in a big way under the aegis of TTD Welfare department. TTD has invited Mata Ramyananda Bharati, Sri Shakti Peethadeeshwari to grace the occasion and render her Anugraha Bhashanam.





The other important speakers include Goutami, CEO, Electronic Manufacture Cluster (EMC) Renigunta and Sarita, CID SP. Among the achievers in various fields, International Hockey Player Rajani from Chittoor district, Ratna Reddy, entrepreneur and philanthropist from Palamaner, Obulamma, organic farmer, who won national award, will be felicitated to mark the occasion.





The highlight of the day is going to be honouring the Centenarian, Living Legend Doyen and Architect of SPW College Dr K Rajeswari Murty with 'Sri Padmavathi Vidya Prakasini' Award. Dr Murty served as Principal of SPW College between 1954 and 1974 for nearly two decades and brought many reforms and initiatives laying the path for the college to become one the best colleges for women in the state. As a token for her services, TTD is felicitating her with the unique award.





In the evening, dance, skit, epic drama, yoga and cultural items to be performed by women employees of TTD will attract the audience. The Padmavathi awards to women employees, who showcased extraordinary skills, employees who are going to retire in 2024, and some retired employees, who stood exemplary, will also be felicitated on the occasion. Upon the instructions of TTD JEO Veerabrahmam, Deputy EO Welfare Snehalata was supervising the arrangements.