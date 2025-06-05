TUDA Chairman assures early completion of TUDA towers

Tirupati: TUDA Chairman C Divakar Reddy announced that the ongoing construction of the TUDA Towers, located in the heart of Tirupati, will be completed soon and made available to the public. He inspected the construction progress along with TUDA officials on Wednesday.

During the inspection, Divakar Reddy emphasised the importance of maintaining high quality standards and ensuring that all construction activities adhere strictly to official regulations and guidelines. He stressed that the project must be completed without any compromises and within the stipulated deadline.

Highlighting the strategic location of the TUDA Towers, close to both the railway station and bus stand, he said that public demand for this space is high, further underlining the need for timely and quality completion. The Chairman also visited TUDA layout at Mamandur near Chandragiri and he instructed the TUDA; and acquisition wing to identify suitable lands to develop land bank as a top priority.

He was accompanied by TUDA Secretary Dr NV Srikanth Babu, Superintending Engineer Krishna Reddy, Executive Engineer Ravindra, Deputy Engineer Basha, Assistant Engineer Shanmugam, KPC contractor Sushil, and other engineering staff.