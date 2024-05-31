Live
Just In
Union Home Minister Amit Shah takes darshan at Tirumala
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with his wife Sonal Shah, visited Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala to seek divine blessings ahead of the upcoming election results. The couple entered the temple through the Mahadwara and were welcomed by the temple pundits with Purna Kumbh. They were offered Theertha Prasad of Swami during their visit.
Amit Shah has been actively campaigning across the country in the lead up to the elections. After concluding his final phase of campaigning, he decided to spend a day in the presence of Tirumala Srivari. The couple reached Renigunta at 6.15 pm yesterday and traveled to Tirumala by road, where they stayed at Vakulamata guest house for the night.
They visited Tirumala this morning and will be returning to Delhi from Tirumala this afternoon. Amit Shah's visit to comes Tirumala just days before the election results are set to be declared.