Union Home Minister Amit Shah worships Lord Balaji

Tirupati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah accompanied by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala late on Saturday late evening. After darshan, priests offered theertham and satari to the Union Minister and Chief Minister.

At the Mahadwaradam, main entrance of the shrine, they were received by TTD officials and temple priests led by TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy and Executive Officer Dr KS Jawahar Reddy and conducted into the sanctum sanctorum for darshan.

Several Ministers including Endowments Minister V Srinivas and TTD trust board members were present. Earlier, the Union Home Minister was accorded a warm welcome by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who arrived at the airport ahead of Shah to receive him.

TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy, Senior YSRCP leaders including Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, district in-charge Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, Chittoor District Collector M Harinarayanan and others were among those who extended a warm welcome to the Union Home Minister at the airport.