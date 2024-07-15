Live
- Ashok Leyland bags order for 2,104 buses from Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation
- ECoR launches cleanliness drive
- World Youth Skills Day quotes
- Inaugural flight to Bhubaneswar
- BEM School runners-up in hockey tournament
- Empower tribal children through education, says minister
- Strange fish crawling on the road..people looking in surprise
- MLA Kandikunta Takes Swift Action Against Illegal Land Occupations in Kadiri Town
- Bengal CPI (M) mulling organisational restructuring for in-depth mass interaction
- Three held by CB in cyber fraud case
UPSC CMS-2024 exam held smoothly in Tirupati
Tirupati: Union Public Service Commission’s Combined Medical Services (CMS) exam was held smoothly in Tirupati on Sunday. District Collector Dr S Venkateswar said that the exam was held in two sessions, from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and from 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm. Out of the 1,199 candidates scheduled to appear, 668 candidates (55.71 per cent) attended the morning session, and 669 candidates (55.80 per cent) attended the afternoon session.
Collector Venkateswar said that all examination papers were securely transported from the strong room to the respective centres.
The examination centres were well-equipped, ensuring a conducive environment for the candidates. He highlighted that the exams adhered to the UPSC norms, with stringent security measures in place. The successful conduct of the examinations was attributed to the coordinated efforts of all involved departments.