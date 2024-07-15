UPSC CMS-2024 exam held smoothly in Tirupati

Tirupati: Union Public Service Commission’s Combined Medical Services (CMS) exam was held smoothly in Tirupati on Sunday. District Collector Dr S Venkateswar said that the exam was held in two sessions, from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and from 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm. Out of the 1,199 candidates scheduled to appear, 668 candidates (55.71 per cent) attended the morning session, and 669 candidates (55.80 per cent) attended the afternoon session.

Collector Venkateswar said that all examination papers were securely transported from the strong room to the respective centres.

The examination centres were well-equipped, ensuring a conducive environment for the candidates. He highlighted that the exams adhered to the UPSC norms, with stringent security measures in place. The successful conduct of the examinations was attributed to the coordinated efforts of all involved departments.