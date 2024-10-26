Utkarsh Small Finance Bank opens branch in Tirupati

Tirupati: Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Limited (Utkarsh SFBL) inaugurated its new banking outlet in Tirupati on Friday. With this launch, the Bank continues to strengthen its presence in the state, ensuring greater access to banking services for the local communities.

Commenting on the expansion, Govind Singh, MD & CEO, Utkarsh SFBL said that this is a significant step towards strengthening their presence in the state. The inauguration of this banking outlet will not only support the local communities in accessing banking services but will also play a pivotal role in fostering economic development, financial inclusion and empowerment within the local communities.

The Bank is in a position to provide an array of financial products and services to its customers, which includes savings and current accounts, fixed deposits and recurring deposits. To cater to the aspirations of its customers, the Bank offers various loan products such as housing loans, business loans and loans against property. The Bank provides facility to customers for opening a bank account without having to visit the branch through the tablet-based application assisted model, ‘Digi On-Boarding’.