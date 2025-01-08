Vaikunta Dwara Darshan: TTD EO stresses on priority to common pilgrims

Tirumala: TTD EO J Syamala Rao asserted that providing Vaikunta Dwara Darshan to common pilgrims is their top-most priority.

Addressing a press conference at Annamayya Bhavan along with additional EO at Tirumala on Tuesday afternoon, the EO elaborated the Vaikunta Ekadasi Vaikunta Dwara Darshan arrangements.

He said TTD has made arrangements to provide Vaikunta Dwara Darshan to as many as seven lakh devotees from January 10 to 19.

He said for 10 days from January 10 to 19 Vaikunta Dwaram will remain open for devotees in Srivari temple.

On January 10, Vaikunta Ekasadi, after Kainkaryams, the protocol darshan will begin at 4.30 am followed by Sarva Darshan at 8 am. On the day, from 9 am to 11 am, Sri Malayappa Swamy along with Sri Devi and Bhu Devi will bless the devotees on a golden chariot along the four Mada streets of the temple. Later, from 12 noon to 4 pm, Malayappa Swamy will give darshan to the devotees in the Vahana Mandapam.

On January 11, on the occasion of Vaikunta Dwadasi, Chakra Snanam will be conducted from 5.30 am to 6.30 am.

SSD tokens will be issued at 90 counters set up at 8 centres in Tirupati and four counters at one centre set up at Tirumala on January 9 from 5 am onwards.

As many as 1.2 lakh tokens will be issued to devotees on January 10, 11 and 12.

The token issue centres are 1. Indira Maidan, 2. Ramachandra Pushkarini, 3. Srinivasam Complex, 4. Vishnu Nivasam Complex, 5. Bhudevi Complex, 6.Ramanaidu High School, Bhairagipatteda, 7.

Zilla Parishad High School, MR Pally, 8. Zilla Parishad High School, Jeevakona in Tirupati and 9. Balaji Nagar Community Hall for the residents of Tirumala.

From January 13-19, tokens will be issued on daily basis for the same day’s darshan at Srinivasam, Vishnunivasam and Bhudevi Complex only.

Already 1.4 lakh SED tickets and 19,500 SRIVANI tickets were released online for 10 days of Vaikunta Dwara Darshan.

Except for protocol VIPs, the VIP break darshan and other privilege darshans like senior citizens, physically challenged, parents with infants, NRIs stands cancelled during these ten days.

Due to the limited number of accommodation available in Tirumala, only devotees with darshan tokens or tickets will be allowed into the queues on the stipulated date and time mentioned on their tokens or tickets to avoid long waiting in queues.

SSD tokens will not be issued in Tirupati on January 9 for the same say Darshan.

The counters at Srivari Mettu will remain closed till January 19.

Recommendation letters will not be accepted during these 10 days

Online booking of accommodation rooms in Tirumala will be cancellation of for 10 days. Accommodation will be allotted in CRO for common devotees.

MBC, ARP, TBC, Cottage Donor Scheme allotment counters in Tirumala will be closed for four days from January 8 to 11.

Parking places for around 12,000 vehicles will be provided in Tirumala.

Parking arrangements have been made near MBC, Outer ring road, RBGH area, Parakamani Bhavan.

Later, speaking on security arrangements, district SP Subbarayudu said around 3,000 police personnel, including 1,200 in Tirupati and 1,800 in Tirumala, have been deployed for the safety of pilgrims.

JEOs Veerabrahmam, Goutami, Sridhar and others were present.