Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy appointed as chairperson of TTD LAC in Delhi

Tirumala: The TTD on Tuesday appointed Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy as chairman of the TTD Local Area Committee of Delhi with a responsibility to look after affairs of all TTD temples in North India.

Her appointment came in the backdrop of TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy requesting her to take charge of TTD activities in North India.

With the goal to spread awareness on propagation and protection of Sanatana Hindu dharma, the TTD has constructed Sri Venkateshwara temples at Delhi, Kurukshetra and is promoting Sri Venkateswara temples at Jammu and Varanasi as well.

Prashanthi Reddy, a TTD board member for 2 years, and a dedicated devotee of Sri Venkateswara has accepted the coveted appointment and also resigned her second term of TTD board membership with immediate effect so as to devote her time more on TTD activities in North India based at New Delhi, the nation's capital, according to a TTD release here on Tuesday.