Visakhapatnam: ‘Na Na Anemia bus yatra’ flagged off

Visakhapatnam : Iron deficiency affects all age groups, including children, women and elderly, said Federation of Obstetric and Gynecological Societies of India (FOGSI) president Hrishikesh Pai.

Flagging off ‘Na Na Anemia bus yatra’ initiative in the southern cities in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, he mentioned that the yatra would be continued with the collaboration of Procter & Gamble Health Limited (P&G).

The FOGSI launched the ‘Na Na Anemia bus yatra 2.0’ to raise awareness about Iron Deficiency Anemia (IDA), he added.

Hrishikesh Pai mentioned that the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) data revealed that one in every two women in the country is anemic and the prevalence is around 57 percent among non-pregnant women and 52 percent among pregnant women.

Procter and Gamble Health Limited managing director Milind Thatte said the yatra continued across 21 cities in five states, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala. It would conclude in Bangalore, he mentioned.

The yatra aims to provide free screening to over 2,000 individuals along with blood pressure monitoring and an examination by a gynecologist/physician, he mentioned.

The southern yatra that began in Visakhapatnam was supported by actor Pranitha. Speaking on the occasion, she said that people should be aware of anemia and fight against it by including a healthy diet.