Live
- iPhone production reaches $10 bn in India in April-Oct, creates 1.75 lakh direct jobs in 4 years
- Australian govt orders national review into school bullying
- Isro's Busy End to 2024: Key Space Missions, Including Spadex and Proba-3, Planned for December
- Rajaka Udyoga Sangam new committee elected
- Astronauts Stuck in Space: Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore's Mission Extended Until February 2025
- 'Muslims don't vote for JD(U)', says Union Minister Lalan Singh
- St. Joseph’s organises literary fest
- Indian GenAI startups see 6 times surge in funding in Q2
- Revanth is a liar: Errabelli
- Big B pens heartfelt note for Abhishek’s work in latest film: You are Arjun Sen
Just In
Youth dies by suicide on moving APSRTC bus
A tragic incident unfolded in Tirupati district on Sunday, when an unidentified youth died by suicide aboard a running APSRTC Palle Velugu bus. The incident took place near Anjimedu in Yerpedu mandal.
Tirupati: A tragic incident unfolded in Tirupati district on Sunday, when an unidentified youth died by suicide aboard a running APSRTC Palle Velugu bus. The incident took place near Anjimedu in Yerpedu mandal.
The youth, seated at the rear of the bus, reportedly used a rope tied to a support bar to hang himself. At the time, only four passengers were on board. The incident came to light near Guttivaripalli around 5.30 am when other passengers noticed the youth hanging. The bus driver and conductor immediately halted the vehicle and alerted Renigunta police. Authorities have registered a case and shifted the body to a hospital for post-mortem. Efforts are underway to identify the deceased and determine the circumstances leading to the incident.