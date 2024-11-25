  • Menu
Youth dies by suicide on moving APSRTC bus

Tirupati: A tragic incident unfolded in Tirupati district on Sunday, when an unidentified youth died by suicide aboard a running APSRTC Palle Velugu bus. The incident took place near Anjimedu in Yerpedu mandal.

The youth, seated at the rear of the bus, reportedly used a rope tied to a support bar to hang himself. At the time, only four passengers were on board. The incident came to light near Guttivaripalli around 5.30 am when other passengers noticed the youth hanging. The bus driver and conductor immediately halted the vehicle and alerted Renigunta police. Authorities have registered a case and shifted the body to a hospital for post-mortem. Efforts are underway to identify the deceased and determine the circumstances leading to the incident.

