YS Jagan inaugurates Srinivasa Sethu flyover in Tirupati

During his visit to Tirupati district, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the Srinivasa Setu flyover, a significant infrastructure project undertaken by the government. The flyover, jointly completed by Tirupati Smart City Corporation and TTD, is expected to alleviate traffic problems in Tirupati and enhance the city's aesthetics.

The construction cost of the Srinivasa Sethu Flyover is approximately Rs. 684 crores, and it spans a length of about 7.34 km. The project's construction began after the foundation stone was laid in 2018 and TTD has reportedly spent Rs. 458 crores on its completion.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the SV Arts College hostel buildings by unveiling the stone slabs. This event took place at Govindarajaswamy Degree College. The inauguration signifies the government's commitment to providing better infrastructure and facilities for students pursuing education at the Arts college.