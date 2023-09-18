Live
- YouTube Music Presents 5 New Mood Filters; All Details
- Sena row: SC criticises Maharashtra Assembly Speaker for delay in ruling on disqualification petitions
- First women to give vote
- Guns and roses: Tripura State Rifles’ bravehearts worship arms on Vishwakarma Puja
- Direct tax collections at Rs 8,65,117 cr for 2023-24, rise 23.51%
- Early treatment may help curb childhood obesity: Study
- Delhi HC seeks MCD's response on denial of RTE Act benefits to Afghan Refugee students
- PSU banking stocks rally on Monday
- Nipah situation is totally under control in Kerala: Minister Veena George
- PM Narendra Modi remarks reflect utter disregard for historical facts says K. T. Rama Rao
Just In
YS Jagan inaugurates Srinivasa Sethu flyover in Tirupati
During his visit to Tirupati district, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the Srinivasa Setu flyover, a significant infrastructure project undertaken by the government.
During his visit to Tirupati district, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the Srinivasa Setu flyover, a significant infrastructure project undertaken by the government. The flyover, jointly completed by Tirupati Smart City Corporation and TTD, is expected to alleviate traffic problems in Tirupati and enhance the city's aesthetics.
The construction cost of the Srinivasa Sethu Flyover is approximately Rs. 684 crores, and it spans a length of about 7.34 km. The project's construction began after the foundation stone was laid in 2018 and TTD has reportedly spent Rs. 458 crores on its completion.
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the SV Arts College hostel buildings by unveiling the stone slabs. This event took place at Govindarajaswamy Degree College. The inauguration signifies the government's commitment to providing better infrastructure and facilities for students pursuing education at the Arts college.