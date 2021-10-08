YS Jagan to tour Tirupati on October 11 and 12, to present silk robes to Tirumala diety

YS Jagan is scheduled to tour Tirupati next week i.e on October 11 and 12. The Collectorate was informed on Thursday that the CM's visit schedule has been finalized to this extent. As part of the schedule of the tour, he will reach Renigunta Airport at 2.55 pm on the 11th and from there he will participate in the inauguration of the Bird‌ Hospital, the roof construction work at Alipiri, and the inauguration of the newly built Gomandiram at the padala mandapam.



Later, he will participate in a headscarf event in Tirumala and present silks robes to Lord Venkateswara. The chief minister will reside in Padmavati Guest House on October 11. On the next day, he will visit Srivastava and launch SVBC (Kannada, Hindi) channels and a modernized Bundi Potu with Rs 12 crore. He will then attend a presentation on the new programs implemented by TTD and the TTD-Farmer Empowerment Agency MoU program.



Later, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will depart from Renigunta Airport to Tadepalli.