YS Jagan's Tirumala tour continues for second day, launches SVBC Hindi and Kannada channels

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reached Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala and participated in the MoU agreement program between the Farmer Empowerment Agency and TTD. Earlier, he visited Tirumala temple on Tuesday morning as part of a Brahmotsavams. Arriving at the temple, CM Jagan was welcomed by the TTD Chairman, EO at the main gate. CM Jagan entered the temple saluting the Dwajasthambam. The temple priests gave Vedic blessings to CM YS Jagan and presented Prasadam.



Later, CM YS Jagan launched Kannada and Hindi channels related to the Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel. The chief minister was accompanied by Ministers Kodali Nani, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Vellampalli Srinivas, Narayana Swamy, Anil Kumar Yadav, Gautam Reddy, the Chelluboina Venugopal, and MLAs. CM Jagan inaugurated the newly constructed Boondipotu building in Tirumala constructed at a cost of Rs 10 crore.



Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday offered a pair of 'Silk Vastrams' to Lord Venkateswara Swamy on behalf of the State government in connection with the annual Brahmotsavams on the auspicious occasion of Garuda Seva. Following the age-old practice, the Chief Minister came in a procession to the accompaniment of traditional music, carrying the Vastrams on a golden plate from Bedi Anjaneya Swamy temple to Tirumala temple.