YSR Congress starts with a good beginning in Tirupati LS by-polls

Nellore, May 2: YSR Congress is in leading in the first round of counting and YSR Congress candidate Dr Gurumoorthy bagged 5114 votes with a lead of around 1,900 votes and TDP candidate Panabaka Lakshmi gained 3,207 votes in the first round of Satyavedu assembly segment. Counting for four assembly segments such as Sarvepalli, Gudur, Venkatagiri and Sullurpet constituencies started at DKW College in the city and for three assembly segments of Tirupati, Satyavedu and Srikalahasti are going on at SV University premises in Tirupati.

Officials started the counting with email, postal ballots initially and the counting through EVMs also began. A total of 2,470 polling booths to be completed. There are more than 11 lakh votes to be counted in around 25 rounds. District Collector and RO KVN Chakradhar Babu, and four observers have been appointed for monitoring the activity. Sullurpet constituency is expected to be completed in around 25 rounds.

Pradeep Kumar Naik, B Ram Prasad, Dinesh G Patel and Rajendra Kumar Patnaik have been deputed by the ECI for observing the counting process at two centres in Nellore and Tirupati. YSR Congress is also leading in postal ballots where the District Panchayat Officer M Dhanalakshmi supervised the counting. Both candidates of TDP and YSR Congress-Panabaka Lakshmi and Dr. M Gurumoorthy- are witnessing at Tirupati Counting Centre observing the trend.