1st flood warning issued at Prakasam barrage

Vijayawada: Following a heavy discharge of floodwater from Prakasam barrage, the revenue officials of the districts concerned were alerted on Sunday. Due to incessant rains, Prakasam barrage is receiving massive flood from upstream and catchment areas for the past four days. In view of this gushing flood, the authorities have lifted all the crest gates of the barrage and released 5.6-lakh cusecs of floodwater downstream. Likewise, another 2,827 cusecs of water was discharged to the canals. A total 5.9 lakh cusecs of water was released into the sea.

Meanwhile, the irrigation authorities raised first danger warning as floodwater touched 5.10 lakh cusecs at Prakasam barrage bu 6 pm on Sunday. Normally, whenever floodwater reaches 3.90 lakh cusecs, the first warning is in force. The irrigation authorities lifted all the gates to a height of 9 feet.

The Prakasam barrage received 4.86 lakh cusecs from Pulichintala, 15,000 cusecs from Keesara rivulet, and 9,200 cusecs from Paleru tributary.

On the other hand, so far 1,035 TMC of floodwater discharged from Praksam barrage to the Bay of Bengal.