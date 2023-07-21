2 lakh saplings to be planted on July 28

Bapatla: District collector Ranjit Basha directed the officials to plant 2-lakh saplings on July 28 in the name of ‘Green Bapatla.’

He conducted a teleconference with the officials of various government departments on Thursday.

He stressed the need to improve greenery in the district to protect the environment and added that the need to make the district pollution-free for the protection of the environment.

He instructed the officials to plant two lakh saplings on the same date and plant the saplings under the MGNREGA programme.

He instructed the officials to plant saplings at village secretariats, RBKs, government hospitals, government offices, government lands, and government guest houses. He directed the officials to involve the volunteers, students, education institutions, SHGs, MPTCs, ZPTCs, ward members.