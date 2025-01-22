3-member panel to decide Krishna water sharing ratio between AP, TG

Vijayawada: The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) meeting presided over by chairman Atul Jain at Jalsoudha in Hyderabad on Tuesday mainly discussed Krishna water sharing ratio between both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Giving details of the meeting, AP engineer-in-chief M Venateswara Rao said that Telangana officials demanded 50:50 ratio for water sharing and complained on Banakacharla project.

He said that the AP officials appealed for continuation of old 66:34 ratio water sharing as the Tribunal proceedings are yet to be completed on water sharing.

He said the AP officials argued that if the water sharing ratio was changed, water supply for existing projects will be affected as the water sharing was decided earlier as per the requirements.

Venkateswara Rao said that the KRMB had decided to take a decision based on the report of a three-member committee. Telangana officials also demanded extra telemetry systems to measure drawl

He said that the AP officials sought shifting of KRMB office to the state. Special chief secretary of water resources, Telangana, Rahul Bojja, E-n-C Anil Kumar and others attended the meeting.