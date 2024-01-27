  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

32 municipal officials transferred on EC directions

32 municipal officials transferred on EC directions
x
Highlights

The state government transferred 92 municipal commissioners, including assistant commissioners, managers and superintendents following guidelines of Election Commission in view of coming Parliament and Assembly elections.

Vijayawada : The state government transferred 92 municipal commissioners, including assistant commissioners, managers and superintendents following guidelines of Election Commission in view of coming Parliament and Assembly elections.

Special chief secretary to government, municipal administration and urban development Y Srilakshmi issued the orders on Friday directing the commissioner and director of municipal administration to ensure further action in this regard. As per the orders, these officers shall not be posted in their home districts. The officials completing three years on or before June 30 in their present post were transferred.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X