32 municipal officials transferred on EC directions

Vijayawada : The state government transferred 92 municipal commissioners, including assistant commissioners, managers and superintendents following guidelines of Election Commission in view of coming Parliament and Assembly elections.

Special chief secretary to government, municipal administration and urban development Y Srilakshmi issued the orders on Friday directing the commissioner and director of municipal administration to ensure further action in this regard. As per the orders, these officers shall not be posted in their home districts. The officials completing three years on or before June 30 in their present post were transferred.